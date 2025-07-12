Why time feels faster with age: Scientists explain the brain’s clock

According to Dr. Marc Wittmann of Germany’s Institute for Frontier Areas of Psychology and Mental Health, the brain processes time based on how much “new” information it records. “Newness” acts like a mental timestamp: the fresher experiences in a day, the longer that day feels later in memory.

Children, surrounded by first-time experiences – a first bike ride, a first joke, and a first exam – constantly feed their brains novelty. Adults, in contrast, navigate daily routines that repeat. With fewer “chapters” recorded, days and weeks blur.

Research shows that brain processing speed also affects perception. As people age, the brain samples the world less frequently - like a slow-motion flipbook missing pages.

Sleep also plays a crucial role: a well-rested brain captures more details and forms clearer memories, whereas fatigue can make an entire day pass in a forgettable haze.

Even habits like endless social media scrolling contribute to lost time. Repetitive content fails to create strong memories, while also delaying sleep.

However, scientists note that time perception can be slowed. Regular sleep, new activities, and conscious attention to everyday surroundings can stretch time subjectively. A walk in a new neighborhood, a fresh hobby, or even pausing to notice five new things each day helps the brain capture more.

A 2023 survey found that older adults with more predictable daily schedules reported the fastest sense of time slipping away. In contrast, seniors who remained socially active and kept learning new skills maintained a stronger sense of time and memory. Researchers suggest that curiosity, variety, and engagement may be the brain’s best tools for making time feel whole again.

