Why some children struggle with math despite trying hard

The study, published in the journal JNeurosci, explored how children think and adjust their strategies while solving simple math tasks.

Researchers asked children to complete a series of comparison tasks. In each round, they had to decide which of two amounts was larger. Sometimes they compared written numbers, such as 4 and 7. Other times they looked at two groups of dots and quickly judged which group had more.

By switching between numbers and dot clusters, the team examined both basic number recognition and quick estimation skills. Instead of focusing only on whether answers were correct, the researchers tracked how children responded over time. They looked at whether children changed their approach after making mistakes.

The results showed a clear difference. Children who struggled with math were less likely to adjust their thinking after getting a problem wrong. Even when they made different types of mistakes, they often continued using the same strategy instead of trying a new one.

Brain scans helped explain why. Children who had more difficulty with math showed weaker activity in areas of the brain that help people notice mistakes and change their behavior. Lower activity in these regions was linked to greater math challenges and could even predict which children were more likely to struggle.

The findings suggest that math difficulties may reflect broader challenges with adapting and learning from errors, not just problems with understanding numbers. Being able to recognize a mistake and try a different approach is important not only in math, but in many areas of learning.

Chang said these difficulties may not be limited to math skills alone. The research team plans to test their model with larger and more diverse groups of children, including those with other learning difficulties, to see whether similar patterns appear in other subjects.

