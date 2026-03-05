Why Oscars organizers may cancel the red carpet

A source told Page Six that the production team is working on a “contingency plan” that includes the possibility of scrapping the red carpet entirely so the event would not appear overly celebratory against the backdrop of developments in the Middle East.

At the same time, Hollywood insiders note that no official changes to the ceremony’s program have been announced so far. According to one awards insider, the organizers are “looking at every contingency and all the optics for every sort of scenario” and are considering “what’s appropriate” in the current situation.

It is also emphasized that the topic of Iran could draw attention during the ceremony itself, as Iranian filmmakers are among this year’s nominees, including director Jafar Panahi.

Representatives of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the awards, did not comment on the matter.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had unveiled the full list of nominations for the 98th Academy Awards.