Academy releases full list of 98th Oscar nominations

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s list includes nominees in all 24 categories, including a newly introduced award for casting.

Among the most prominent contenders is Sinners, which leads with 16 nominations, including best picture, best director, and best original screenplay. One Battle After Another followed with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations.

The nominations were announced by Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman. Each category features five nominees, except for best picture, which includes 10 films. A total of 317 feature films were eligible for this year’s awards, with 201 titles qualifying for best picture consideration.

The full list of nominees is available below.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

CASTING

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

COSTUME DESIGN

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

DIRECTING

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

FILM EDITING

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

The Secret Agent, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, France

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirât, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Dear Me,” Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You,” Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

BEST PICTURE

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

SOUND

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners