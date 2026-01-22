EN
    Academy releases full list of 98th Oscar nominations

    20:39, 22 January 2026

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, with several films emerging as frontrunners across multiple categories, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Oscars
    Photo credit: Oscars

    The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s list includes nominees in all 24 categories, including a newly introduced award for casting.

    Among the most prominent contenders is Sinners, which leads with 16 nominations, including best picture, best director, and best original screenplay. One Battle After Another followed with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations.

    The nominations were announced by Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman. Each category features five nominees, except for best picture, which includes 10 films. A total of 317 feature films were eligible for this year’s awards, with 201 titles qualifying for best picture consideration.

    The full list of nominees is available below.

    ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

    Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

    Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

    Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

    Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

    Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

    ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

    Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

    Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

    Delroy Lindo, Sinners

    Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

    Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

    ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

    Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

    Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

    Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

    Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

    Emma Stone, Bugonia

    ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

    Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

    Amy Madigan, Weapons

    Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

    Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

    ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    Arco

    Elio

    KPop Demon Hunters

    Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

    Zootopia 2

    ANIMATED SHORT FILM

    Butterfly

    Forevergreen

    The Girl Who Cried Pearls

    Retirement Plan

    The Three Sisters

    CASTING

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    The Secret Agent

    Sinners

    CINEMATOGRAPHY

    Frankenstein

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    Train Dreams

    COSTUME DESIGN

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    Sinners

    DIRECTING

    Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

    Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

    Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

    Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

    Ryan Coogler, Sinners

    DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

    The Alabama Solution

    Come See Me in the Good Light

    Cutting Through Rocks

    Mr. Nobody Against Putin

    The Perfect Neighbor

    DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

    All the Empty Rooms

    Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

    Children No More: Were and Are Gone

    The Devil Is Busy

    Perfectly a Strangeness

    FILM EDITING

    F1

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

    The Secret Agent, Brazil

    It Was Just an Accident, France

    Sentimental Value, Norway

    Sirât, Spain

    The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

    LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

    Butcher’s Stain

    A Friend of Dorothy

    Jane Austen’s Period Drama

    The Singers

    Two People Exchanging Saliva

    MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

    Frankenstein

    Kokuho

    Sinners

    The Smashing Machine

    The Ugly Stepsister

    MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

    Bugonia

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

    “Dear Me,” Diane Warren: Relentless

    “Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

    “I Lied to You,” Sinners

    “Sweet Dreams of Joy,” Viva Verdi!

    “Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

    BEST PICTURE

    Bugonia

    F1

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    The Secret Agent

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    Train Dreams

    PRODUCTION DESIGN

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    SOUND

    F1

    Frankenstein

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    Sirât

    VISUAL EFFECTS

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    F1

    Jurassic World Rebirth

    The Lost Bus

    Sinners

    WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

    Bugonia

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    One Battle After Another

    Train Dreams

    WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

    Blue Moon

    It Was Just an Accident

    Marty Supreme

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

