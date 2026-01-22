Academy releases full list of 98th Oscar nominations
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, with several films emerging as frontrunners across multiple categories, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s list includes nominees in all 24 categories, including a newly introduced award for casting.
Among the most prominent contenders is Sinners, which leads with 16 nominations, including best picture, best director, and best original screenplay. One Battle After Another followed with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value each earned nine nominations.
The nominations were announced by Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman. Each category features five nominees, except for best picture, which includes 10 films. A total of 317 feature films were eligible for this year’s awards, with 201 titles qualifying for best picture consideration.
The full list of nominees is available below.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
CASTING
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
COSTUME DESIGN
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
DIRECTING
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
FILM EDITING
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirât, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Dear Me,” Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You,” Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy,” Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
BEST PICTURE
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
SOUND
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners