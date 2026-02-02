EN
    PM Bektenov tasks to step up awareness raising as draft new Constitution made public

    12:37, 2 February 2026

    Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Monday held a meeting on awareness raising in the wake of the public debate of the draft of the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Government.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    During the meeting, Bektenov tasked the ministries and local authorities of all levels to step up efforts to raise awareness of the draft of the new Constitution among the population.

    Fight against fake news and disinformation was particularly highlighted, as false and provocative publications spread throughout social media platforms and messengers.

    To this end, the Interior Ministry was instructed to ensure harsh legal response and holding accountable those spreading false information in strict compliance with the Law and Order principle.

    Prime Minister – Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayev has to coordinate awareness raising efforts.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to release the draft of the new Constitution for public debate. 

