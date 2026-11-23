At the farm in Toyohashi, central Japan, about 80,000 hens will be culled.

According to the prefectural government, a local livestock hygiene service center received a report from the farm around noon Sunday about an increase in chicken deaths.

Some chickens tested positive in preliminary testing, and the infection was confirmed through subsequent genetic testing. For Aichi, this is the first bird flu case this season.

Earlier, it was reported that bird flu had prompted England-wide poultry housing order.