According to the UK Government press release, under the order, bird keepers across England must house their poultry and captive birds if they keep 50 or more birds, except in certain circumstances such as some zoo settings, or sell or give away eggs, poultry products or live birds. The measures will take effect at 00:01 on Friday, November 13.

An England-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), introducing mandatory biosecurity measures, has also been declared and took effect immediately. The requirements apply to all bird keepers, including those with pet birds, commercial flocks and small backyard groups.

Keepers must regularly clean and disinfect bird housing, clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles, maintain effective vermin control and limit the movement of people and equipment around bird-keeping areas. They must also prevent contact between captive and wild birds by keeping feed and water inaccessible to wild birds, preventing poultry from accessing ponds and watercourses, and keeping birds in fenced or enclosed areas. Additional requirements include maintaining disinfectant at the correct concentration at entry and exit points, keeping records and reporting changes in egg production.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss urged bird keepers to comply with the housing measures, maintain strict biosecurity, remain alert for signs of disease and immediately report suspected cases to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The government said the measures are not expected to affect the availability of Christmas turkeys or other seasonal poultry. The UK produces around 8 million turkeys annually.

The risk to human health from bird flu remains very low. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a British doctor who tested positive for Ebola while working on the epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) had been medically evacuated to the UK for specialist treatment.