Why is France moving from Microsoft Windows to Linux

As part of this shift, the government has set a clear objective: reduce extra European digital dependencies across all state operations. One of the most concrete steps announced is the transition of government workstations away from Windows to Linux-based systems.

Other measures are already underway. The national health insurance body has begun migrating its 80,000 staff to state-approved digital tools, including secure messaging and file transfer platforms. In parallel, authorities confirmed plans to move the country’s health data platform to a trusted sovereign solution by the end of 2026.

A new approach centered on collaboration between ministries, public operators, and private companies was introduced. These partnerships aim to develop shared digital infrastructure based on open standards and interoperable systems.

Looking ahead, each ministry will be required to submit its own roadmap by autumn, detailing how it will reduce reliance on non-European technologies. The plans will cover key areas such as workplace software, collaboration tools, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, databases, and network equipment.

The government will coordinate these efforts through a central strategy, while upcoming industry meetings scheduled for June are expected to formalize public-private partnerships under a broader European sovereignty initiative.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan and France agreed to expand cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.