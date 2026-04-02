Japan, France agree to expand cooperation on critical mineral supply chains

The two leaders also affirmed that Japan and France will maintain close communication in support of efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and for a stable supply of crude oil, Takaichi said at a joint press appearance after their meeting in Tokyo.

They also expressed "serious concerns" over controls on critical mineral exports, in an apparent reference to China's stricter export regulations, a move widely seen as the nation's coercive use of economic levers.

Calling France a "special partner sharing values and principles," Sanae Takaichi said, "Amid an increasingly severe international security environment, cooperation with like-minded countries has never been more important for the peace and prosperity of our nations and the region."

Rare earths are essential for manufacturing high-tech products, including electric vehicles, semiconductors, and cutting-edge weapons.

The Japan-France rare earth road map is apparently aimed at lowering their high dependency on China, which is said to mine about 70% of the world's supply and refine some 90%.

The road map will allow the two countries to reinforce their partnership to "diversify" their suppliers and find new resources, Macron said, adding that the partnership with Japan is "exceptional" and "a response to the disorder of the world."

Among other deals, Japan and France will establish a high-level dialogue on artificial intelligence, step up collaboration in nuclear power, such as developing fast reactors and promoting recycling of spent fuel, and work together to make this year's Group of Seven summit a success, Takaichi said.

Macron's visit comes before he is set to chair the summit in Evian in eastern France in June.

Tokyo and Paris have boosted their security collaboration in recent years, signing an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that simplifies the process of sharing food, fuel, and ammunition between their forces, and a deal on defense equipment and technology transfers.

As U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies his "America First" approach, including the adoption of high-tariff policies, European leaders have recently made a series of visits to China, the world's second-largest economy, including one by Macron in December.

In the Middle East, the armed conflict since late February has escalated, with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy transportation, causing supply disruptions and oil price surges.

It is Macron's first trip to Japan solely for a bilateral summit since he took office in 2017, and his fourth visit as French president, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. His previous visit was in May 2023 for the G7 summit held in Hiroshima in western Japan.

On Thursday, the final day of his three-day stay in Japan, Macron is scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito before heading to South Korea.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Japan intends to pivot to Kazakh oil amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis.