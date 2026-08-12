Why has The Odyssey become such a special movie for Nolan?

The Odyssey breaks Nolan’s record

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has become the director’s highest-grossing film ever after surpassing $1.1 billion worldwide.

The epic overtook The Dark Knight Rises, which had held Nolan’s career box office record since 2012. The film has also become the highest-grossing release in IMAX history.

A new ego enters Hogwarts

Nicholas Hoult is joining the second season of HBO’s Harry Potter series as the flamboyant and self-obsessed wizard Gilderoy Lockhart. The character will appear in the season based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Kenneth Branagh previously played Lockhart in the 2002 film adaptation.

Nicholas Hoult has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in HBO's Harry Potter TV series



Kenneth Branagh is known for his portrayal of the character in 'The Chamber of Secrets' movie pic.twitter.com/RE7IOZafSW — ScreenTime (@screentime) August 12, 2026

Dobby’s grave changes a pipeline project

Harry Potter fans have helped force a £430 million energy project to change its route because of concerns over the supposed grave of Dobby, the beloved house-elf.

The Greenlink project, designed to transport energy between the UK and Ireland, was originally planned to make landfall on a Welsh beach associated with the location where Dobby was buried in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter fans have forced a $500 million energy project to move after its route crossed Dobby's grave



It was changed after "hundreds" of calls about the plans pic.twitter.com/FLevCtlxVh — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 10, 2026

Hollywood’s baby boom

Elizabeth Olsen and musician Robbie Arnett have reportedly welcomed their first child. The couple, who married after several years together, had kept the pregnancy largely out of the spotlight. Reports of Olsen’s pregnancy first emerged in June.

Aubrey Plaza has given birth to her first child with actor Christopher Abbott. The Parks and Recreation star was seen with the newborn in New York after Abbott’s final performance in Death of a Salesman. The couple had kept the pregnancy private, and details about the baby have largely remained out of the public eye.

Tallulah Willis gets married

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has married musician Justin Acee. The couple tied the knot on Aug. 8 in Sun Valley, Idaho, in an intimate ceremony. Willis wore a custom Balenciaga couture gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for the occasion.

Demi Moore looks on with pride as daughter Tallulah Willis unveils her stunning Balenciaga wedding dress during final fitting at the Chateau Marmont after hand-beaded gown took 712 hours to create https://t.co/QjGZHu0ckJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 11, 2026

Where is her husband?

Michael B. Jordan and British singer RAYE have sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain near Los Angeles. The pair were seen riding roller coasters and spending time together on Aug. 7. Sources have offered conflicting accounts, with one saying they “really like each other” and another describing them as friends. Neither star has publicly confirmed a relationship.

Michael B. Jordan, Raye spotted together at Six Flags#ARYNews https://t.co/a0tN0mynQN — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 12, 2026

Spider-Man refuses to slow down

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its blistering run at the box office, collecting about $144.5 million in North America during its second weekend.

The result ranks among the biggest second weekends in domestic box office history. The film had already become one of the fastest movies to reach major box office milestones, with its worldwide total climbing to roughly $1.67 billion.

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