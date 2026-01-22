Why has Central Asia still not created a water and energy consortium?

According to him, the ministry is carrying out relevant work on the issue of creating a water and energy consortium.

He said that last week, negotiations were held with the Republic of Uzbekistan in the city of Turkistan.

“One of the main topics at the meeting was how to implement energy cooperation in the consortium format. As a result, the parties agreed to jointly review mutual proposals within two months. At present, the consortium has not been established yet. The work in this area is ongoing,” Aldzamzharov said.

Recall that the issue of establishing a water and energy consortium in Central Asia has been under discussion since 1990s. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to resolve this matter in 2025.