We must strengthen our water diplomacy, urges Kazakh President Tokayev

“We must strengthen the water diplomacy and prepare and select personnel for this critically important work. Cooperation with neighboring states to build an effective water use system in transboundary river basins should be prioritized. Kazakhstan advocates for the rational, fair, and equitable use of water resources and the fulfillment of mutual obligations to ensure water security and stability throughout the region. We hope for the continuation of constructive dialogue and cooperation with neighboring countries in the interests of all parties,” President Tokayev stated.

He went on to highlight that Kazakhstan consistently promotes the initiative to create a Central Asian Water and Energy Consortium. Thanks to close cooperation with regional countries, last year Kazakhstan’s agricultural producers were fully provided with the necessary amount of water resources. Similar efforts must be made this year.

“Given that global water demand may exceed supply by 40% as early as 2040, it is important to consolidate the efforts of the entire international community. Therefore, Kazakhstan actively participates in multilateral initiatives aimed at overcoming the water crisis. Last year, at a special summit in Saudi Arabia, I presented key approaches to solving water-related issues. Next year, under the auspices of the United Nations, the Regional Environmental Summit is scheduled to be held in our country. These steps contribute to ensuring Kazakhstan’s water security,” the Head of State said.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, the President expressed gratitude to the water sector professionals who contribute to the development of water resources.

“Water has a profound impact on the economy, ecology, public health, and, all spheres of life, in general. That is why it is so important for water to be clean and accessible to everyone. For many years, extensive work has been carried out in the country to save the Small Aral [Ed. note - the Aral Sea]. Thanks to these efforts, the sea is gradually returning, and its basin is once again being filled with water. Specific measures must be taken to preserve the Caspian Sea, Lake Balkhash, and other water sources. A rational attitude toward water is the path to a sustainable future, while unreasonable and uncontrolled use of water resources can lead to serious consequences,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

Last year, in his words, several regions suffered greatly from massive floods.

“This natural disaster became one of the most destructive in Kazakhstan's history. Addressing you today, I want to emphasize that in such difficult times you demonstrated true resilience and high professionalism. Each of you worked day and night and took an active part in eliminating the aftermath of the floods. I am sincerely grateful to all of you,” the President said in conclusion.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the professionals of Kazakhstan’s water sector on their professional holiday.