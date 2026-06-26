Why Europe's brutal June heatwave is unlike anything seen before

The study concludes that fossil fuel-driven global warming has fundamentally changed the continent's climate, turning what were once exceptionally rare events into increasingly regular summer occurrences

The heatwave has pushed temperatures 5 to 12 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and southern England. Scientists say the event has been fueled by a persistent high-pressure system drawing hot air from North Africa, while clear skies and intense sunshine have further amplified the extreme conditions.

Researchers found that if the same weather pattern had occurred in 1976, daytime temperatures would have been around 3.5 degrees Celsius lower, while nighttime temperatures would have been approximately 2.4 degrees cooler.

Even during the notorious European heatwave of 2003, such conditions would have been far less likely. According to the study, daytime temperatures similar to those recorded this June were around ten times less likely than today, while comparable nighttime temperatures were more than one hundred times less likely.

The report highlights that June is now warming faster than any other month across much of Western Europe. The hottest daytime temperatures are rising at roughly three times the global average rate of warming, while nighttime temperatures are increasing about twice as fast as the global average. Many European capitals experienced not only their hottest three-day period for June, but the hottest three consecutive days recorded since 1950.

Scientists also warned that heatwaves have become Europe's deadliest natural hazard, causing more fatalities than floods, storms and wildfires combined. They noted that ageing populations, chronic illnesses, limited access to cooling and poorly adapted housing are making societies increasingly vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

The latest heatwave has already had severe consequences across Europe. France has reported at least 40 deaths linked to the extreme heat, alongside widespread school closures, transport disruptions and cancelled outdoor events. Hospitals have experienced rising emergency admissions, while soaring electricity demand for air conditioning has placed additional strain on energy systems.

The researchers also assessed heat stress using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature index, which combines temperature and humidity to estimate how dangerous conditions are for the human body. They found that nearly 45% of European cities broke indoor heat stress thresholds during the June 18 to 29 period, underscoring the growing health risks posed by prolonged heat.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a deadly heatwave gripped Europe, triggering alerts across multiple countries.