Why emotional intelligence is becoming a key career skill

Often described as the ability to recognize and manage emotions in yourself and others, emotional intelligence combines self-awareness, empathy, social skills and emotional control. Psychologists say these abilities can be particularly useful in workplaces where people regularly collaborate, give feedback or manage teams.

Marc Brackett, a psychologist at Yale University's Center for Emotional Intelligence, says emotional intelligence can help people deal with obstacles that might otherwise prevent them from reaching their goals.

Research has linked higher emotional intelligence with greater career success, job satisfaction, innovation and effective leadership. It can also help people navigate conflict without making situations worse and communicate difficult feedback more effectively.

Margaret Andrews, who runs emotional intelligence training for business leaders at Harvard University, says the skill is sometimes misunderstood as simply being polite, charming or avoiding disagreement. Instead, it can involve recognizing when a difficult conversation is necessary and knowing how to approach it constructively.

This can be especially important for people who move into leadership roles after building careers around technical expertise. Andrews says many academics and technical professionals find themselves managing people without having been trained in the interpersonal skills required for the job.

Experts also stress that emotional intelligence can be developed rather than treated as something people either naturally have or lack.

One starting point is learning to identify emotions more precisely instead of describing them simply as good or bad. Keeping a journal can also help people recognize patterns in their feelings and reflect on how they respond to difficult situations.

Other approaches include mindfulness, techniques for challenging unhelpful thoughts and learning several ways to regulate emotions depending on the situation. Paying closer attention to how other people communicate can also help. Tone, hesitation and the way someone explains a problem can reveal emotions that are not expressed directly.

However, researchers continue to debate how emotional intelligence should be defined and measured. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, an organizational psychologist at University College London, says its importance can also vary depending on the type of work.

High emotional intelligence does not automatically produce better results. People who place great importance on harmony might be less willing to challenge established ideas or make bold decisions. Strong emotional skills can also be used manipulatively by people who are good at understanding and influencing others.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on how unstable work hours affect men and women differently.