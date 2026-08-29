How unstable work hours affect men and women differently

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign examined data on 61,131 working-age Americans from the Current Population Survey covering 2016 to 2024. They compared changes in people’s usual weekly working hours with changes in their health over roughly one year.

Among men, greater swings in working hours were associated with a higher likelihood of worsening self-rated health while they remained employed. For example, a pattern of working 20 hours in one month, 60 hours in the next two months, and 20 hours again was linked to a predicted 38% probability of health deterioration, compared with 28.1% for people who consistently worked 40 hours a week.

The study found a different pattern among women. Unstable hours were not clearly linked to changes in self-rated health. However, when the researchers also considered people who reduced, suspended or left work because of health problems, the connection became more visible. Under the same high-volatility pattern, the predicted probability of health-related work limitation was 5.2%, compared with 2.5% among those with stable hours.

In the expanded analysis, the predicted probability of health-related work limitation among women rose from about 2.5% at the lowest level of hour volatility to 7.7% at the highest level examined. Among men, meanwhile, the probability of health deterioration rose from about 27.7% to 38.4%, while health-related withdrawal from work remained relatively uncommon.

The study does not establish that unstable hours directly cause health problems. However, the authors said the results support considering policies that promote more stable working hours as a possible way to improve public health.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that employees from lower social-class backgrounds are less likely to negotiate salaries and workplace benefits and may face greater social backlash when they do.