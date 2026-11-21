Kimi Antonelli has already secured the world title. Behind him, just 33 points separate Verstappen, Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris with three races left. Vegas has a habit of changing those standings even after the cars stop. Last year, Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri crossed the line second and fourth. Both lost their results when inspectors found that the skid blocks beneath their cars had worn below the permitted thickness.

Kimi Antonelli has already secured the world title. Behind him, just 33 points separate Verstappen, Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris with three races left. Vegas has a habit of changing those standings even after the cars stop. Last year, Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri crossed the line second and fourth. Both lost their results when inspectors found that the skid blocks beneath their cars had worn below the permitted thickness.

What to know before the start

The race begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Las Vegas, or 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, in Astana. The 22 drivers will complete 50 laps of a 6.2-kilometer circuit that passes Caesars Palace, the Venetian and the Bellagio. For a course laid out on city streets, it is remarkably fast. Formula 1 compares its average speeds to those at Monza, the Italian circuit known as the “Temple of Speed.”

Watch the first 112 meters. That is all the room the driver at the front has before the first braking zone. Last year, Gabriel Bortoleto hit Lance Stroll as the field crowded into Turn 1. Stroll’s car sent Gasly spinning. Gasly carried on, but Bortoleto and Stroll were both out before they reached the second corner.

There is another race worth catching before the Grand Prix. Las Vegas hosts the season finale of F1 Academy, the all-women racing series. Britain’s Alisha Palmowski has already won the drivers’ title. On Thursday, she earned the first starting spot for Saturday’s feature race by the largest qualifying margin in the series’ history. Her team, Campos Racing, still has its own championship to secure.

How Beyoncé saw the Strip at 320 km/h

Last year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z got a view of the circuit few guests ever see. Hamilton took them around it in a Ferrari supercar, reaching 320 km/h. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo climbed into the cockpit of a Williams, while actor Terry Crews had a driving assignment of his own. When Verstappen won, Crews took him to the podium in a pink Lego Cadillac.

This Saturday, Steve Aoki and MORTEN are scheduled to perform on the starting grid, followed by Jordin Sparks singing the U.S. national anthem. Keep an eye on the Sphere during the broadcast. Its exterior can show a live view from a car or turn into an enormous red flag when a session is stopped. After the race, the show moves inside, where the Backstreet Boys will headline the official afterparty.

The road that has to go over the racetrack

To see why preparations start in September, consider one intersection. Fire Station 18 sits east of the circuit. Some of the hotels its crews serve are inside the loop. On race night, firefighters still need to cross Koval Lane, even when F1 cars are racing along it. A temporary steel bridge on Flamingo Road lets emergency vehicles pass overhead. Installing that one crossing meant diverting two bus routes in October.

Photo credit: Formula1

The silent observer watching over the streets of Las Vegas 👀 It just wouldn't be the same without you, Sphere! #F1 #LasVegasGP https://t.co/cIVEhYHdON — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2026

The full build includes six temporary bridges, 11 grandstands, 1,750 lighting units and 3,500 barrier blocks. Then there is the job of giving the streets back. The FIA timetable has crews reopening the course from midnight after Saturday’s race, with public traffic due back by 2 a.m. Removing the temporary structures takes another month. Clark County expects that work to finish by Christmas Eve.

What ordinary traffic changes for the drivers

Even between practice and race day, much of the circuit reopens to the public. That matters because racing tires leave a thin layer of rubber along the path drivers take through a corner. As that layer builds up, the next car can grip the road a little better. Williams says the effect fades considerably between days in Vegas. A driver returning to a familiar corner on Saturday can find that the same patch of asphalt feels different under braking.

The corner where a driver can steal a place on the final lap

If you remember one corner number, make it Turn 14. In 2023, Leclerc was still behind Sergio Pérez on the last trip down the Strip. As they reached the corner, Leclerc braked later, slipped his Ferrari up the inside and took second place. The overhead replay shows how far back he was when he committed to the move.

This year, that same corner poses a new problem. The straight leading into it runs for roughly 1.8 kilometers. The 2026 cars draw power from both an engine and a battery, and Williams says it cannot use the full allowance of electric energy all the way down that stretch. Teams have to choose where the extra acceleration will help most. Watch two cars coming past the Bellagio side by side: the driver who looks quicker halfway down the Strip may have less electric power available when the other makes a move.

Before the Strip, two world titles were decided in a parking lot

When the drivers pass Caesars Palace on Saturday, they will pass the site of an earlier Las Vegas circuit. In 1981, Formula 1 laid out a track in the casino’s parking lot. Brazil’s Nelson Piquet arrived one point behind Argentina’s Carlos Reutemann. Alan Jones won the race, but fifth place was enough to make Piquet world champion. A year later, Finland’s Keke Rosberg secured his title in the same parking lot while Italy’s Michele Alboreto took the race win.

More than four decades later, Las Vegas produced much the same scene on a grander stage. In 2024, Russell crossed the line first on the Strip, Hamilton followed him home for Mercedes, and Verstappen finished fifth. Just as it had for Piquet in the Caesars Palace parking lot, fifth place in Las Vegas was enough to make him champion.

Earlier, Qazinform looked back at some of the most dramatic crashes of the 2026 Formula 1 season, from a 50g impact in Japan to a car flipping upside down in Miami.