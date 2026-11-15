Top 10 most dramatic F1 crashes of 2026: From a 50G impact to a car flipping upside down

Formula 1 drivers race at speeds exceeding 300 kilometers per hour, often separated by just centimeters. A small mistake, sudden mechanical failure or contact between two cars can turn a race into a major accident within seconds.

While modern Formula 1 cars are equipped with advanced safety systems, including protective structures designed to withstand severe impacts, crashes remain one of the sport’s biggest dangers.

Here are 10 incidents that stood out during the 2026 season, selected for their severity, unusual circumstances and impact on the races.

1. Oliver Bearman survives a 50G crash in Japan

One of the most frightening moments of the season occurred at the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29.

Haas driver Oliver Bearman was approaching a corner at the Suzuka circuit when he moved off the track while trying to avoid Franco Colapinto’s Alpine.

Bearman’s car crossed the grass and slammed into a safety barrier, registering an impact of approximately 50G.

To put that into perspective, 50G means the driver briefly experienced a force equivalent to around 50 times Earth’s gravity.

Despite the severity of the accident, medical examinations found no fractures.

The incident also raised questions about the safety implications of Formula 1’s new technical regulations introduced for 2026.

2. Pierre Gasly’s car flips upside down in Miami

One of the most visually shocking incidents happened at the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

French driver Pierre Gasly was involved in a collision with Liam Lawson. The contact sent Gasly’s Alpine into a dramatic rollover, leaving the car upside down.

Unlike a typical crash into a barrier, a rollover creates additional risks because the driver’s cockpit can end up facing the ground.

Formula 1 cars are equipped with a protective structure known as the halo, designed to help protect the driver’s head during serious accidents.

The incident became one of the season’s most striking moments.

3. Max Verstappen crashes at his home Grand Prix

For Max Verstappen, the Dutch Grand Prix on August 23 ended in disappointment almost as soon as it began.

Racing in front of his home supporters at Zandvoort, the Red Bull driver lost control of his car on the opening lap and crashed heavily into a barrier.

The accident was serious enough for officials to stop the race temporarily.

In Formula 1, this is known as a red flag. It means the race is suspended, usually because the track is unsafe or barriers need repairs.

For Verstappen, the crash brought an early end to one of the most anticipated races on his calendar.

4. Charles Leclerc crashes Ferrari at its home race

Few races carry as much emotional significance for Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Thousands of Ferrari supporters, known as the Tifosi, gather at the circuit each year hoping to see their team win on home soil.

But on September 6, Charles Leclerc’s race ended on just the second lap.

While battling McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari at the exit of the Parabolica corner and crashed into the barriers.

The impact forced officials to suspend the race.

For Ferrari fans, it was a particularly painful moment, as one of their drivers was eliminated almost immediately from the team’s home event.

5. George Russell crashes while leading in Singapore

Imagine taking the lead of a race, only to crash before completing the first lap.

That is what happened to Mercedes driver George Russell during the Singapore Sprint on October 10.

A Sprint is a shorter Formula 1 race that awards championship points but covers a much shorter distance than the main Grand Prix.

Competing on a wet circuit, Russell moved into first place before losing control at the final corner.

His Mercedes hit the barriers, ending his chances of victory.

The incident allowed Max Verstappen to regain the lead and eventually win the Sprint.

6. Three drivers eliminated in a chain-reaction crash in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku produced one of the season’s most chaotic collisions on September 26.

The incident involved Alpine teammates Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, as well as McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Following a race restart, Colapinto locked his wheels under braking and collided with Gasly. The contact then involved Norris.

All three drivers were eliminated from the race.

The crash demonstrated how quickly one mistake can affect several competitors, particularly on a street circuit such as Baku, where concrete walls leave little room for error.

7. Max Verstappen crashes while fighting for pole position in Austria

Not every major Formula 1 crash happens during a race.

At the Austrian Grand Prix on June 27, Verstappen suffered a dramatic accident during qualifying.

Qualifying is the session that determines where drivers start the race. The fastest driver usually earns pole position, meaning first place on the starting grid.

Verstappen was pushing for the fastest lap when he lost control at the high-speed Turn 9 and hit the barriers.

The crash happened during Q3, the final qualifying session featuring the 10 fastest drivers.

It ended his attempt to secure pole position and left Red Bull facing significant repair work.

8. Valtteri Bottas suffers a heavy crash in Mexico

The Mexico City Grand Prix on November 1 delivered another major incident when Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas crashed on Lap 44.

The accident was believed to be linked to a suspension problem, which may have affected the driver’s ability to control the car.

Suspension is the system connecting a Formula 1 car’s wheels to its chassis. It plays a crucial role in keeping the car stable, especially through corners and over bumps.

Bottas hit the barriers, forcing race officials to suspend the event while repairs were carried out.

The incident showed that even experienced drivers can find themselves in dangerous situations when mechanical problems occur.

9. McLaren teammates collide in Singapore

One of the most controversial moments of the season came during the Singapore Sprint on October 10.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided while fighting for position.

The contact caused both cars to spin, with Piastri coming to a stop on the circuit.

Collisions between teammates are particularly frustrating for Formula 1 teams because both drivers represent the same organization and contribute points toward the Constructors’ Championship.

This is the competition that determines the most successful team over the season.

Instead of gaining valuable points, McLaren found itself dealing with the consequences of a collision between its own drivers.

10. Kimi Antonelli hits the wall in Baku qualifying

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli experienced a difficult moment during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 25.

The young Italian lost control of his car at Turn 1 and struck a concrete wall, damaging the front-left section of his Mercedes.

Street circuits such as Baku are especially unforgiving because drivers race between barriers rather than wide gravel traps or open run-off areas.

Even a small mistake can therefore result in significant damage.

Antonelli later described his error as unnecessary, acknowledging the costly consequences of pushing too hard.

Why do Formula 1 drivers survive such powerful crashes?

Although these incidents look terrifying, Formula 1 has introduced numerous safety improvements over the decades.

Modern cars feature a reinforced survival cell surrounding the driver, energy-absorbing crash structures and the halo, a titanium device positioned above the cockpit to help protect the driver’s head.

Drivers also wear fire-resistant racing suits and helmets designed to withstand extreme conditions.

Tracks are equipped with specialized barriers intended to absorb some of the energy generated during a collision.

These measures cannot eliminate every risk, but they have significantly improved driver protection.

As the 2026 championship approaches its final races, the season’s biggest accidents serve as a reminder that behind the speed, competition and excitement, Formula 1 remains a sport in which safety is paramount.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Mercedes secured its ninth Formula 1 constructors’ championship at the São Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, returning to the top of the team standings for the first time since 2021.