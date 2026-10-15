Why do swimmers perform faster in 25-meter pools than in 50-meter pools?

In competitive swimming, the terms “short course” and “long course” refer to 25-meter and 50-meter pools, respectively. At the Olympic Games, however, swimming events are held exclusively in 50-meter pools.

The main difference lies in the number of turns swimmers make during a race. For example, in a 100-meter event, a swimmer pushes off the wall three times in a short-course pool, compared with just once in a long-course pool.

Each push-off provides additional acceleration. After turning, swimmers travel underwater in a streamlined position, allowing them to maintain their speed.

As a result, professional swimmers generally achieve faster times in short-course competitions. However, the advantage also depends on an athlete’s technique, particularly the efficiency of their turns and underwater phases.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

Why are swimming records recognized separately?

World Aquatics, the international governing body for aquatic sports, maintains separate world records for 25-meter and 50-meter pools.

This ensures that athletes’ performances are assessed fairly, as racing conditions differ even when the distances are identical.

Some events are also exclusive to short-course competitions. One example is the 100-meter individual medley, in which swimmers complete all four strokes in succession.

For a world record to be officially recognized, World Aquatics requirements must be met, including certification of the pool and electronic timing system, compliance with swimwear regulations, and doping control.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform

What have Kazakh swimmers achieved?

Kazakh athletes have repeatedly achieved success at international competitions held in 25-meter pools.

In 2006, Vladislav Polyakov became a short-course world champion in Shanghai, winning the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes and 6.95 seconds. Two years earlier, he had claimed two bronze medals at the World Championships in Indianapolis.

Kazakh swimmers have also set new national records during the 2026 World Cup series. Yegor Popov established a national record in the men’s 100-meter individual medley in Baku, clocking 54.00 seconds. Galymzhan Balabek completed the men’s 400-meter freestyle in 3 minutes and 47.13 seconds at the Tashkent leg.

Short-course and long-course results are therefore not directly comparable, even when achieved by the same swimmer over the same distance.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, the final leg of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is taking place at Barys Arena in Astana from October 15 to 17.