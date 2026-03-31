Céline Dion to return to the stage

The announcement was made on March 31, her 58th birthday. The shows will take place at Paris La Défense Arena from September 17 to October 14.

The singer noted that she is feeling better and gradually returning to live performances, adding that she has resumed singing.

🚨‼️ #CelineDion annonce son grand retour en France à l'automne prochain avec une série de spectacle en septembre et octobre ‼️🚨 pic.twitter.com/F4E5LIWbT9 — NewsCelineDion (@NewsDion) March 30, 2026

The announcement followed a large-scale advertising campaign across the French capital, which fueled speculation about her comeback. On the same day, a light show was held at the Eiffel Tower.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on April 7, while general sales are scheduled to begin on April 10.

In 2022, the artist put her career on hold due to health issues. She was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Stiff-Person Syndrome, which causes severe muscle spasms and affects her ability to perform. As a result, her Courage World Tour was postponed and later canceled.

Photo credit: X / @NewsDion

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Céline Dion made a one-time return to the stage in 2024, closing the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony with a performance of L'Hymne à l'amour at the Eiffel Tower.