    Pope Francis dies at the age of 88

    13:06, 21 April 2025

    Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, Kazinform News Agency cites the vaticannews.com.

    Pope Francis
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to the statement from the Vatican made in February Pope Francis was treated for a 'complex clinical situation' and would remain in the hospital as long as needed. 

    In March the Vatican released the first picture of Pope Francis since the 88-year-old was admitted to hospital for double pneumonia.

