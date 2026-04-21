Who will replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO

Ternus is one of Apple’s key figures. He has been with the company since 2001 and in recent years has led hardware development. Since 2021, he has headed hardware engineering, overseeing the creation of major products, including Mac, iPad, iPhone Air and Apple Watch.

A mechanical engineer by training, Ternus graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Apple, he worked on virtual reality technologies and within the company rose from engineer to one of the main architects of its product lineup.

He contributed to the development of iPad and AirPods and played a major role in advancing the Mac lineup. One of the most notable recent projects under his leadership was the iPhone Air, a significant update to the smartphone range seen as a platform for testing new chips and technologies.

In recent years, Ternus has increasingly taken part in product presentations and public events, strengthening his position as Cook’s likely successor.

His appointment comes amid intensifying competition in the tech sector. Nvidia has taken the lead in market capitalization, while Meta Platforms continues to expand in the augmented reality device market. Apple, in turn, is working on new products, including updated AirPods, smart home devices and advanced developments in robotics.

Commenting on the appointment, Tim Cook said Ternus “has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor.”

The transition was also noted by tech insider Sawyer Merritt on X, who said Cook will remain CEO through the summer to ensure a smooth handover.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple had introduced its most affordable laptop in more than a decade, the MacBook Neo.