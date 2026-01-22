Who will buy FC Atyrau? Public auction slated for February

An independent firm commissioned by the Department of Public Procurement and Utility Property is now conducting a formal valuation of the club. The final price will depend on the club’s infrastructure, technical assets, and recent performance. Once the assessment is complete, a tender will be announced, with the club expected to go to auction in February.

"Following a specific directive on privatization, we have begun this process. As you know, several clubs in the country have already transitioned to private ownership and are operating. The decision to sell FC Atyrau was made. I've seen publications on social media regarding a specific new owner. For the time being, we cannot confirm any buyers yet. Everything will proceed legally through the tender process," Nurbol Sydykov told a briefing.

He added that the Akimat (local administration) will include specific technical requirements for any potential buyers in the documentation. Negotiations with interested entrepreneurs are currently underway.

It is noteworthy that between 2017 and 2025, the club operated under a trust management agreement. However, local officials described the private management during that period as ineffective. In the last season, the team finished at the bottom of the Kazakhstan Premier League.

As Qazinform previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov with accelerating the privatization of football clubs.