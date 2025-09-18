Minister Myrzabossynov entrusted with accelerating privatization of football clubs

The Minister reported on the progress in implementing the President's directives to carry out comprehensive reforms in the country's sport sector.

The Head of State was briefed about ongoing efforts to promote children's and youth sports, strengthen international cooperation, introduce a scientific approach to sports, optimize budget spending, and improve the legislative framework.

Yerbol Myrzabosinov reported that work is underway to establish a vertical management model in the sports sector. Following a comprehensive analysis of the industry across several regions, new heads of sports departments were appointed, specific performance indicators were set, and payments to athletes and coaches were standardized. Criteria for identifying priority sports were also determined.

He noted that a new version of the Law on Physical Culture and Sport, which came into force this year, is being implemented. The document was developed to optimize budget spending, priorittize sports for development and limit payments to professional clubs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed about measures to attract foreign tourists and improve the legislative framework. In line with the President’s directive, comprehensive development plans were adopted for the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort area and Mangystau region. A plan for the Almaty mountain cluster is also being drafted. In addition, an interdepartmental roadmap for the development of the country's resort has been In addition, an interdepartmental roadmap has been drawn up for the development of the country’s resort areas, with a focus on tourist safety, higher sanitary standards, and improved transport accessibility.

In conclusion, the Head of State outlined a number of tasks for the Minister, emphasizing the need to continue implementing the vertical management model and to accelerate the privatization of football clubs. Another directive is to improve the legislation in the field of tourism.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Shakhmurat Mutalip.