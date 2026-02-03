“I don’t think it’s my job to be the leader”: Valentin Vacherot

Answering a question about his role in the national team, the player noted that he continues to learn and gain experience despite being actively involved in matches.

“I don’t think it’s my job to be the leader. Sometimes yes, sometimes no. We are more like a family, where everyone supports each other. In the end, the leader of the team is the captain,” Vacherot said.

According to him, each member of the Monaco squad focuses on fulfilling their role and contributing to the overall result.

“Everyone tries to do their job and focus on themselves in order to help the team,” he added.

