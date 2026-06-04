WHO sounds alarm over deadly impact of unsafe food on children

Children under five are nearly three times more likely to fall ill from unsafe food compared to older children and adults. Although they account for just 9% of the world’s population, young children experience nearly one-third of all foodborne diseases, particularly diarrhoeal diseases, which can be fatal for this vulnerable age group. Additionally, exposure to chemical hazards like methylmercury and lead in food can harm the developing brain and lead to lifelong neurological and developmental issues in children.

The WHO said most foodborne illnesses are caused by biological hazards such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites. In 2021, these hazards were responsible for approximately 860 million cases of illness worldwide. However, chemical contamination accounted for a disproportionate share of deaths, causing 73% of fatalities linked to unsafe food. Inorganic arsenic and lead were identified as the leading contributors to the risk of heart disease and cancers.

According to the report, foodborne diseases continue to impose a heavy burden on public health and the global economy. In 2021 alone, illnesses linked to contaminated food led to an estimated US$310 billion in lost productivity. When adjusted for cost-of-living differences across countries, the economic losses rose to US$647 billion.

The WHO noted that the African and South-East Asian regions together account for nearly three-quarters of foodborne illnesses and 60% of global deaths from unsafe food.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the new estimates provide countries with critical data to identify where the burden is greatest and help governments prioritize measures to improve food safety and protect public health.

The organization called for stronger food safety systems through improved agricultural practices, stricter industrial controls, and stronger environmental regulations. WHO also warned that climate change and antimicrobial resistance are increasing food safety risks and making foodborne infections harder to control.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the World Health Organization announced that a fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) had resulted in 220 suspected deaths and more than 900 suspected cases.