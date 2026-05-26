WHO warns Ebola outbreak in DRC outpacing response

101 confirmed Ebola cases, 10 confirmed deaths, and 220 suspected deaths were reported.

The outbreak has spread to Uganda, with five confirmed cases and one death.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern was declared on May 17.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted health teams are “playing catch-up” due to delays in detection.

Photo credit: Xinhua

WHO is urgently scaling up operations but warned the epidemic is currently outpacing response efforts.

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccines or therapeutics. WHO recommends prioritizing two monoclonal antibodies for clinical trials.

WHO has raised its national risk assessment to "very high," while regional risk remains "high" and global risk "low." Neighboring countries are urged to take immediate action.

Tedros and WHO’s emergencies director are set travel to DRC.

WHO stressed: “It will get worse before it gets better. But we know this virus, and we know how to stop it.”