WHO sets research roadmap on climate, health and migration for Western Pacific

The roadmap aims to strengthen evidence-based policymaking, expand regional research capacity, and improve collaboration among governments, researchers, and international partners.

Developed with input from 108 experts across the Pacific and Asia, the agenda identifies priority research areas, including universal health coverage, migrant inclusion in health emergency preparedness and response, the social determinants of health, and the effects of climate change on migration and displacement.

The framework also highlights the need for stronger evidence on under-researched migrant populations and for more inclusive research partnerships to support policy development.

“Migration, displacement and climate change are increasingly shaping health outcomes across the Western Pacific Region. Yet important evidence gaps continue to limit our ability to design effective and equitable responses,” said Dr Santino Severoni, Head of WHO Health and Migration.

According to WHO, the agenda includes separate implementation roadmaps for the Pacific and Asia subregions, with priority actions focused on improving research governance, migration-sensitive data systems, sustainable financing, translating research into policy, and strengthening cross-sector collaboration.

“Climate change, migration, displacement and health can no longer be considered separate issues. Across the Western Pacific Region, their impacts are increasingly visible in communities and health systems. This agenda provides an important foundation for generating the evidence needed to inform equitable and effective responses,” said Dr Sandro Demaio, Director and Head of Office of the WHO Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health.

WHO officials said the initiative aims to help countries build more inclusive, resilient and climate-responsive health systems while ensuring migrant and displaced populations are not left behind.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and WHO had developed a roadmap to improve well-being in the Aral Sea region.