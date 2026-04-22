Kazakhstan and WHO develop roadmap to improve well-being in Aral Sea region

"The Fund plays a significant role in consolidating international support and implementing joint initiatives aimed at preserving the Aral Sea.

Presiding over IFAS, with the active support of all founding states, Kazakhstan has consistently contributed to resolving numerous pressing issues. For instance, cooperation in the water-energy sector has been strengthened, project financing mechanisms have been expanded, and measures have been taken to enhance the coordinating role of the Fund's Executive Committee. Interaction with international partners, including UN agencies, financial institutions, and donors, has also been reinforced.

Work within international environmental initiatives has ramped up. The Fund's Executive Committee has participated in several major events, including the One Water Summit in Riyadh, the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, as well as conferences COP29 in Baku and COP30 in Belém.

The execution of the Action Program for Assistance to the Aral Sea Basin countries and the Regional Environmental Programme for Sustainable Development of Central Asia remains in sharp focus. In addition, more than 30 regional projects, involving international organizations, are being carried out. The total funding for these programs and initiatives exceeds $2 billion.

A vital contribution to improving the health and well-being of residents in the Aral Sea region is expected to come from the regional 2026–2029 Roadmap developed by Kazakhstan in partnership with the World Health Organization," the Head of State said.