WHO recommends two new Ebola vaccine candidates for clinical trial in DR Congo

The candidates are ChAdOx1, developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, and Moderna’s mRNA-1469. Both have been recommended for further clinical evaluation and will join the Tumaini Ebola trial following national approval.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the development, highlighting the importance of scientific cooperation and public participation in advancing Ebola research. He noted that vaccines could become an important tool in controlling the outbreak, although they would not be sufficient on their own.

The Tumaini trial aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of experimental vaccines in protecting people against Bundibugyo virus (BDBV). Led by the DRC’s National Institute of Biomedical Research with international partners, the trial uses a ring-vaccination approach involving people who have been in contact with confirmed cases. Four vaccination rings have already been established, with additional ones being prepared.

Meanwhile, research into potential treatments is also progressing. The WHO-supported PARTNERS trial is assessing several treatments, including the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and the antiviral remdesivir. Another candidate, maftivimab, is also expected to join the study.

Initial findings from treatment trials are expected in the coming months, while results from the vaccine trial are anticipated in early 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kenya discharged the first five Ebola patients, released 46 contacts.