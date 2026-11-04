Kenya discharges first five Ebola patients, releases 46 contacts

The five men received treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital. They were discharged after laboratory tests confirmed that they had cleared the virus and were no longer experiencing symptoms.

The latest developments bring the total number of people who have completed quarantine to 66. Another 52 contacts remain under monitoring and are expected to finish the mandatory 21-day observation period by November 11.

Kenya has so far confirmed nine Ebola cases, including two fatalities, resulting in a case fatality rate of 22.2%. No new infections have been reported since October 19. According to the ministry, all confirmed cases are linked to a single cluster originating from the first imported infection, with no evidence of community transmission.

Two patients remain under treatment, one at each of the two hospitals in Nairobi.

The Ministry of Health stressed that the outbreak will only be declared over after a 42-day monitoring period following the recovery or death of the last confirmed patient, provided no further infections are detected. Surveillance activities will continue throughout this period.

The government also confirmed that it had shared outbreak-related information with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait through the International Health Regulations channels. Kenya has requested scientific justification for the travel measures recently introduced by the two countries.

At the same time, the ministry reiterated that Kenya has imposed no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Authorities have urged anyone experiencing symptoms potentially associated with Ebola to seek medical attention immediately, emphasizing that early treatment is essential to improving survival rates and preventing further transmission.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Ebola outbreak death toll exceeded 5,000 in the Democratic ​Republic of Congo.