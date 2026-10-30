WHO names candidates for director-general

WHO announced the candidates on October 29. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, Indonesia, China and Botswana each proposed a nominee.

Hanan Mohammed Al-Kuwari, nominated by Qatar, served as public health minister from 2016 to 2024. She also led Hamad Medical Corporation from 2007 to 2024. She now advises Qatar’s prime minister on public health affairs. Al-Kuwari chaired WHO’s Executive Board in 2023-2024.

Photo credit: WHO candidate’s CV

Hanan Balkhy, Saudi Arabia’s nominee, became WHO’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean in February 2024. Previously, she served as WHO’s assistant director-general for antimicrobial resistance from 2019 to 2024. A physician specializing in pediatric infectious diseases, she also led infection prevention programs in Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: WHO candidate’s CV

Hans Henri P. Kluge, nominated by Belgium, has led WHO's Regional Office for Europe since 2020. Previously, he headed its Division of Health Systems and Public Health from 2009 to 2020. His earlier work included tuberculosis programs with WHO and Doctors Without Borders. He also helped establish WHO’s primary health care center in Almaty.

Photo credit: WHO

María P. Neira, Spain’s nominee, has led WHO’s work on environmental health and climate change. She previously served as Spain’s vice minister of health and headed its food safety agency. Neira began her humanitarian work with Doctors Without Borders in Central American refugee camps. Her medical background includes endocrinology and public health.

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Budi Gunadi Sadikin, nominated by Indonesia, has served as health minister since December 2020. He led the country’s COVID-19 response and national vaccination program. Previously, he served as vice minister of state-owned enterprises and chief executive of Bank Mandiri. His career spans banking, industry and government.

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Li Song, China’s nominee, has served as a secretary of the All-China Women’s Federation secretariat since September 2023. She previously headed the National Health Commission’s Department of Women and Children Health. Her work has focused on maternal and child health, alongside women’s rights and development. She holds a doctorate in medicine from Peking University’s School of Public Health.

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Gevorg Tamamyan, nominated by Botswana, is an Armenian specialist in pediatric cancer and blood disorders. He heads the Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Armenia. He also leads Yerevan State Medical University’s Department of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology. Since 2024, he has served as president of the International Society of Pediatric Oncology’s Asian branch.

Photo credit: WHO candidate’s CV

The candidates will meet member state representatives in Geneva on November 18-19. WHO will broadcast the forum in its six official languages.

In early 2027, the Executive Board will shortlist five candidates and interview them. It will then nominate up to three for consideration by the World Health Assembly.

A second candidates’ forum will take place on March 15, 2027.

The World Health Assembly will appoint the new director-general in May 2027. The successful candidate will take office on August 16, 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan welcomed the UAE’s nomination of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for UN Secretary-General. She serves as the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.