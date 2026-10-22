Kazakhstan welcomes UAE’s nomination of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh for UN Sec-Gen post

"The selection of the next UN Secretary-General is attracting heightened attention from the international community amid growing expectations that the United Nations will become more effective in maintaining peace and security, promoting sustainable development and protecting human rights. The selection process has faced challenges in achieving consensus within the Security Council, as reflected in the results of previous rounds of informal voting. Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan welcomes the expansion of the field of candidates as a further opportunity to pursue constructive dialogue and seek a mutually acceptable outcome," a statement from the Foreign Ministry reads.

Kazakhstan has consistently advocated strengthening the central role of the United Nations in international affairs, improving its effectiveness and enhancing multilateral mechanisms for addressing global challenges, the ministry adds.

"As Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, noted in his address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in September this year, the selection of the next Secretary-General will be one of the defining moments of the session. Kazakhstan supports a transparent, inclusive, and merit-based selection process, conducted in full accordance with the UN Charter," the ministry notes.

Earlier, it was reported that the United Arab Emirates had put forward Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, as its candidate for the next UN Secretary-General.