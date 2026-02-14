EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    WHO grants prequalification to new polio vaccine

    09:25, 14 February 2026

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted prequalification to a new novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), in a move it said will support global efforts to eradicate the disease, WAM reports. 

    WHO grants prequalification to new polio vaccine
    Photo credit: WAM

    In a statement, the organisation said the prequalification confirms that the vaccine meets international standards for quality, safety and efficacy, allowing United Nations agencies such as the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to procure and distribute it for immunization campaigns.

    WHO noted that the vaccine is designed to be less likely to mutate compared to previous oral polio vaccines, thereby reducing the risk of triggering new outbreaks, while maintaining its ability to stop virus transmission.

    Previously, it was reported Brazil launches the world’s first single-dose dengue vaccine. 

    World News WHO Vaccination UN UNICEF
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All