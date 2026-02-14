WHO grants prequalification to new polio vaccine

In a statement, the organisation said the prequalification confirms that the vaccine meets international standards for quality, safety and efficacy, allowing United Nations agencies such as the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to procure and distribute it for immunization campaigns.

WHO noted that the vaccine is designed to be less likely to mutate compared to previous oral polio vaccines, thereby reducing the risk of triggering new outbreaks, while maintaining its ability to stop virus transmission.

