Brazil launches world’s first single-dose dengue vaccine

The launch was attended by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, and other federal and regional officials.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the purchase of 3.9 million doses of the vaccine, intended for people aged 12 to 59. According to the institute’s management, production capacity is expected to reach up to 25 million doses by the end of the year through strategic partnerships, strengthening Brazil’s ability to respond to epidemiological challenges.

During the ceremony, the federal government also announced more than US$267 million in funding to expand and modernise Butantan’s industrial complex under the New Growth Acceleration Programme – Health (PAC). The resources will support upgrades to serum facilities, the development of messenger RNA platforms, and the construction of new plants to produce inputs for vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and HPV.

“Today we are witnessing a historic milestone that will place Butantan among the world’s leading centres of innovation and industrial technology,” noted Alexandre Padilha Health Minister, noting that every new solution developed at the institute is aimed at protecting lives and advancing science.

Earlier, it was reported that Australia launched world-first trial of personalized vaccines for children's deadly brain cancers.