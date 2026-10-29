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    WHO Europe Director welcomes Kazakhstan’s plan to increase primary healthcare salaries

    13:10, 29 October 2026

    Hans Kluge, World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe, has welcomed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decision to increase salaries for frontline primary healthcare workers in Kazakhstan by up to 40% starting January 1, 2027, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    WHO Europe Director welcomes Kazakhstan’s plan to increase primary healthcare salaries
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    “I warmly welcome President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decision to strengthen Kazakhstan’s primary health care workforce,” Kluge said in a statement on X.

    More than 77,000 healthcare professionals will benefit from the salary increases, with the size of the raise depending on their length of continuous service.

    “Strong primary health care starts with investing in the people who deliver it,” Kluge noted, emphasizing the importance of supporting general practitioners, nurses and other primary healthcare professionals.

    He emphasized that investing in primary healthcare staff is essential to strengthening the healthcare system, as general practitioners, nurses and other frontline professionals play a key role in disease prevention, early detection of health risks and the ongoing care of patients with chronic conditions.

    Kluge also highlighted the significance of the decision ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care in 2028.

    “It was in Kazakhstan in 1978 that countries recognized primary health care as the foundation for achieving Health for All - a commitment they reaffirmed in Astana in 2018,” he said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev ordered a 40% pay raise for primary healthcare workers. 

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