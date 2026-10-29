WHO Europe Director welcomes Kazakhstan’s plan to increase primary healthcare salaries

“I warmly welcome President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decision to strengthen Kazakhstan’s primary health care workforce,” Kluge said in a statement on X.

More than 77,000 healthcare professionals will benefit from the salary increases, with the size of the raise depending on their length of continuous service.

“Strong primary health care starts with investing in the people who deliver it,” Kluge noted, emphasizing the importance of supporting general practitioners, nurses and other primary healthcare professionals.

Strong primary health care starts with investing in the people who deliver it. I warmly welcome President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s 🇰🇿decision to strengthen Kazakhstan’s primary health care workforce. From 1 January 2027, salaries for frontline primary care staff will increase by up to 40%, depending on their length of continuous service. More than 77,000 health professionals will benefit. This is an investment in the people closest to communities: general practitioners, nurses and other primary health care professionals. They help prevent diseases, identify health risks early, support patients living with chronic conditions and ensure continuity of care. It is particularly encouraging to see these steps being taken as we approach the 50th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care in 2028. It was in Kazakhstan in 1978 that countries recognised primary health care as the foundation for achieving Health for All — a commitment they reaffirmed in Astana in 2018. Іске сәт, Қазақстан! 🇰🇿 — Hans Kluge (@hans_kluge) October 28, 2026

He emphasized that investing in primary healthcare staff is essential to strengthening the healthcare system, as general practitioners, nurses and other frontline professionals play a key role in disease prevention, early detection of health risks and the ongoing care of patients with chronic conditions.

Kluge also highlighted the significance of the decision ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care in 2028.

“It was in Kazakhstan in 1978 that countries recognized primary health care as the foundation for achieving Health for All - a commitment they reaffirmed in Astana in 2018,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev ordered a 40% pay raise for primary healthcare workers.