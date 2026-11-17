RAYE’s “Where Is My Husband!” earned nominations for both record and song of the year. Her album This Music May Contain Hope. also made the album of the year shortlist.

Rosalía follows with nine nominations, including album of the year for Lux (Complete Works). “Berghain,” her collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor, will compete against RAYE in both song categories.

Ella Langley is the only artist to earn nominations across all four top categories. Her single “Choosin’ Texas” earned record and song of the year nominations. Dandelion will compete for album of the year. Langley also faces seven other acts for best new artist, including Geese and Sienna Spiro.

Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each earned seven nominations. Lambert helped produce Dandelion and co-wrote “Choosin’ Texas.” Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean received six nominations apiece.

Taylor Swift enters the two song races with different tracks. “The Fate of Ophelia” is up for record of the year.

She and Jack Antonoff share a songwriting nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You.” They wrote the song for Toy Story 5.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place February 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. ABC, Disney+ and Hulu will carry the ceremony live.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple Music named Olivia Dean its 2026 Artist of the Year.