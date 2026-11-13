Dua Lipa heads to Coachella, BTS makes Apple Music’s best songs list and The Chainsmokers returns

Music news

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA lead Coachella 2027

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA lead the newly announced Coachella 2027 lineup, offering an early look at next spring’s festival season.

The festival will take place across April 9–11 and April 16–18. According to organizers, both weekends will feature the same lineup, although performers and set times remain subject to change.

BTS’ “SWIM” joins Apple Music’s songs of the year

BTS’ “SWIM,” from the album “ARIRANG,” has been included in Apple Music’s “Best Songs of 2026”.

The 100-song collection represents the editors’ selections of music that defined the year, rather than a ranking based on streaming totals. Other picks include PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” with Zara Larsson and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love).”

Olivia Dean named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year

Olivia Dean receives a separate distinction as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2026.

The platform highlights her second album, “The Art of Loving,” pointing to its soul and pop influences and themes of connection. According to Apple Music, her single “Man I Need” has remained on its Daily Top 100 since arriving in August 2025.

For readers discovering Dean through the announcement, “Man I Need” and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” offer two starting points from the album.

Travis Scott and Cardi B join GTA VI music festival

Rockstar Games and PlayStation will present Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival at Mana Wynwood in Miami on Nov. 21.

The event brings together artists featured in the game and its official soundtrack. Performers include Travis Scott, Cardi B, Don Toliver and Metro Boomin, alongside a Justice DJ set. The program will run across two stages.

New releases

The Chainsmokers — “Take What You Need”

The duo known for “Closer” and “Something Just Like This” returns with “Take What You Need.”

The single is included in Official Charts’ Nov. 13 release roundup and Apple Music’s selection of new releases, offering listeners a chance to catch up with the duo’s latest work.

“The Hunger Games” brings together voices from film and music

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)” is scheduled for release Nov. 13, a week before the film’s theatrical debut.

The 29-track collection includes Jennifer Lawrence’s “Deep in the Meadow,” Noah Kahan’s “Draw You Out” and The Cure’s “Alone (Live in Berlin 2022).”

Other contributors include Stevie Nicks, Kacey Musgraves, The Smashing Pumpkins and Depeche Mode with KÁRYYN. The release follows the track-list announcement featured in last week’s roundup.

U2 and Dolly Parton — “Torn”

U2’s “Torn” pairs Bono and Dolly Parton on a song about fractured family relationships.

According to Parton’s official website, she recorded her contribution in Nashville in June. It became her final recorded vocal performance before her death in August.

Co-written by U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid, the recording features Daniel Lanois on pedal steel guitar. A separate country version premiered on radio Nov. 12.

The song closes “Carnaval De Luz”, U2’s 16th studio album, released Nov. 13. It is the band’s first album of new material in nine years.

Coming next

Grammy nominations arrive Monday

The Recording Academy will announce the 2027 Grammy nominees on Nov. 16, covering all 100 categories.

The presentation will stream on Grammy.com and the official Grammys YouTube channel from 7:45 a.m. Eastern time — 5:45 p.m. in Kazakhstan. The complete list is due at 9 a.m. Eastern, or 7 p.m. in Kazakhstan.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.