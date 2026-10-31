WHO Director-General commends Tokayev's contribution to advancing ‘Health for All’ concept

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s commitment to increasing the salaries of 77,000 healthcare workers.

“By investing in primary health care, empowering general practitioners and supporting health workers, Kazakhstan is demonstrating how political leadership can translate into better, more accessible health services for all,” he said.

The WHO Director-General also recalled Kazakhstan’s role in shaping the global “Health for All” concept, which was reflected in the Alma-Ata Declaration nearly 50 years ago.

He stressed that as the 50th anniversary of the declaration approaches in 2028, Kazakhstan continues “to set an example of turning that vision into action.’

“Political commitment to health makes a difference. Thank you, Kazakhstan, for showing the way!” he wrote.

As it was reported, in his annual address to the nation, “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to modernize the primary healthcare system by expanding the responsibilities of general practitioners and gradually increasing funding. He instructed the Government to raise salaries for primary healthcare workers by up to 40% starting January 1, 2027.

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