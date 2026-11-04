Who did JD Vance dress up as for Halloween?

Vice President Dumbledore

“Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf,” JD Vance said, holding his son Alec.

Happy Halloween everyone! https://t.co/RkEgQiT9xM — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2026

The Vances turned their residence into Hogwarts for Halloween. The vice president wore a long silver wig. His wife, Usha, went as the Sorting Hat.

Had such a good time this weekend that we are still Halloweenposting. https://t.co/9Fy66l0w7W — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 2, 2026

How does she pee in that?

Heidi Klum dressed as her own severed hand for her 25th annual Halloween party in New York. Prosthetic makeup artist Mike Marino recreated the pattern of her veins and both her rings. The giant hand wore replicas of her engagement ring and wedding band. He even gave it a deep red manicure.

Heidi Klum arrives as a severed human hand at her Halloween party in New York City https://t.co/NrjMIFyFPC — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2026

It’s time!

Halloween was over. Mariah Carey had Christmas to announce.

Her November 1 video started with “Hermit,” a song from her 1990s grunge project. At midnight, she jumped into the crowd and reappeared in a sparkling Santa suit. “It’s time!” she sang in the video made with Sol de Janeiro.

IT'S TIME!!! 🤘🎸🕛🎄 #SoldeJaneiroPartner https://t.co/b8JwD3J46V — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2026

Her Christmas hit returned to the charts, too. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reached No. 9 on Spotify’s US chart.

Olivia Rodrigo has Christmas plans, too

One day later, Olivia Rodrigo announced her first holiday single, “take me home (4 christmas).” The song and video arrive November 5.

Rodrigo wrote the song with Amy Allen and her longtime producer, Dan Nigro. For the music video, she teamed up with two familiar faces from television. Cynthia Nixon from Sex and the City and Saturday Night Live’s Ben Marshall will appear.

Meet the new Mr. Darcy

Olivia Colman calls out “Mr. Bennet!”

Netflix’s new trailer introduces the Bennet family in its adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell play Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, parents of five daughters.

Emma Corrin plays their daughter Elizabeth, while Jack Lowden takes on the role of Mr. Darcy. Their six-part courtship begins December 3.

Selena and Demi dust off a Disney poster

Seventeen years later Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato recreated their 2009 Princess Protection Program poster for Rare Beauty.

Rare Beauty brought their favorite blush shades together in a limited-edition Delena set. Gomez favors Hope, a nude mauve, while Lovato prefers Virtue, a beige peach.

All or nothing

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson could celebrate their wedding with a “massive party.”

According to PEOPLE, Waterhouse told The Times that wedding plans were on hold until at least year’s end. “It would either be all or nothing,” she said.

For now, family life moves between her tour dates and his film sets. Waterhouse said they keep changing temporary homes to stay together with their daughter.

The couple’s engagement became public in December 2023. They welcomed their daughter in March 2024.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.