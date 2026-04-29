Who did Harry Styles decide to marry?

So he’s off the market

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged. The couple got engaged after eight months together. Speculation began when the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring, later confirmed by a source to People.

Their romance started in the summer of 2025. The pair were seen together in London, Rome, and New York, as well as in the company of the actress’s father, Lenny Kravitz.

Both are now focused on major projects: Styles is preparing for a tour in support of his new album, while Kravitz is filming How to Rob a Bank.

Kravitz is an American actress and model, known for The Batman, Fantastic Beasts, and the series Big Little Lies.

One word was enough

Online users speculate that Anne Hathaway may have converted to Islam after saying “Inshallah” in an interview with People. The phrase translates to “if God wills it” and reflects acceptance of uncertainty and faith.

“I want to live a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so,” the actress said.

Shortly after, she was presented with a copy of the Quran by a fan at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Hathaway accepted the gift with gratitude.

Not just pet accessories

Ultra-luxury dog collars made of 18-karat gold, diamonds, and rubies were unveiled in New York, with prices reaching up to $150,000.

The collection, created in collaboration between Baccarat Hotel and The D Diamond, positions these items as fine jewelry rather than pet accessories.

The father of the Punisher has passed away

Legendary comic book writer and former Marvel editor-in-chief Gerry Conway has died. He was one of the key authors behind major titles, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, and Iron Man.

Conway created the Punisher and wrote one of the most iconic storylines in comic book history - the death of Gwen Stacy, which fundamentally changed the trajectory of Spider-Man’s story.

Not the lead, but the headline

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is facing a boycott in China over accusations of racism. Viewers criticized a supporting character, Jin Chao, for embodying stereotypes about Asians.

Pavel in Paris

Pavel Durov said Telegram could leave the French market due to government demands for user data access.

He also claimed that French tax officials allegedly sold cryptocurrency owners’ data to criminals, leading to 41 kidnappings in just the first 3.5 months of 2026.

She was the main draw

59-year-old actress Helena Bonham Carter has exited the cast of season four of The White Lotus, despite her involvement being announced in January. According to Deadline, the role was rewritten, and the character no longer fit the creative vision on set, so it will be recast.

HBO said it regrets the decision but remains a fan of the actress and hopes to work with her in the future. However, online users question the official explanation and suggest a possible conflict between Bonham Carter and the producers.

Bonham Carter is known for her roles in Fight Club, Alice in Wonderland, the Harry Potter franchise, and the series The Crown. She is a BAFTA and Emmy winner and has been nominated for an Academy Award twice.

Box office record

The biopic about Michael Jackson grossed $217.4 million worldwide, becoming the most successful opening among music biopics. The lead role was played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson.

Taylor Swift vs AI

Taylor Swift filed trademark applications to protect her voice and likeness from AI misuse, including phrases like “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift.” The move comes amid growing concerns over deepfakes.

Now we’ll be queuing for chargers

Hermès introduced its Paddock wireless chargers. The base model costs €950, while premium versions go up to €4,400.

Photo credit: Hermès

When in Rome, do as the Romans do

At Lucky Cat in London, owned by Gordon Ramsay, a 20% service charge has been added to bills, exceeding the UK norm of 10-12.5%.

Dragons are coming back

HBO has released the trailer for the new season of House of the Dragon, set to premiere on June 21.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.