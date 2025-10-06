Who could lead Apple after Tim Cook

Tim Cook has led the corporation since 2011. Under his leadership, Apple introduced the Apple Watch, strengthened its digital services business, and focused on mixed reality technologies.

Previously, the position of a potential successor was linked to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, but his age and long tenure make it more likely that leadership will pass to the next generation of managers.

John Ternus has been with Apple since 2001. He began his career as an engineer working on Mac displays and later advanced to lead the company’s entire hardware division, which includes the iPad, Mac, iPhone and Apple Watch.

In recent years, Ternus has become one of the company’s most visible executives, representing Apple at international events and product launches, as well as taking part in projects related to the company’s environmental initiatives.

Within Apple’s internal structure, Ternus is responsible for coordinating the work of hardware and software teams, a collaboration that led to the introduction of OLED displays for iPads and Apple’s own chips for Mac computers.

Tim Cook is expected to remain with Apple after handing over the CEO position. He may take on the role of Chairman of the Board, a move previously seen in other major technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

