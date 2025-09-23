Apple’s new iPhone 17 models criticized for scratching too easily

According to social media users, demo units of the Deep Blue iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max and the Space Black iPhone Air were already showing visible scuffs only a few hours after being put on display in Apple stores in New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. Users shared photos of the scratches and of circular marks left by Apple’s MagSafe charger on the back of the Pro models, which quickly trended on China’s Weibo with tens of millions of views.

Apple switched from the titanium chassis used in the iPhone 16 Pro back to aluminum in the iPhone 17, a material known to be more prone to scratches and scuffs. While the blemishes are considered cosmetic and do not affect performance, many buyers expressed disappointment, saying they undermine the company’s claim of improved scratch resistance.

Me seeing these #Scratchgate IPhones 🤣😂 that orange is just ugly/the blue nah, that’s why I got silver. We know the real reason why Apple went to aluminum versus titanium, cost vs profit. PS vapor chamber is 💩 My phone gets super hot when I take videos. #recall coming pic.twitter.com/tKjmroNQ5a — Frank®™ (@WFMGWF) September 23, 2025

This is not the first time Apple has faced complaints following a major iPhone launch. Previous models have also drawn criticism from the iPhone 7’s easily scuffed glossy black coating to the iPhone 6’s “bendgate” controversy over its thin frame, and even the iPhone 4’s antenna reception problems when held a certain way.

Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it’s not even 24 hours yet)



Use a case immediately if you don’t wait to experience this kind of issue. I’m very disappointed with the quality here pic.twitter.com/zRjIQrl3zA — Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) September 19, 2025

Berlegar-legar bukti iphone 17 pro dan iphone 17 pro max baharu ini terima kesan calar yang bukan biasa-biasa.



Adakah tahan lasak 3x lebih kuat hanya sekadar gimik Apple kali ini?



Atau adakah ini petanda tentang kejatuhan Apple?



Sumber gambar : Google#ScratchGate pic.twitter.com/tVYorllvJm — Maziz Syafiq Mujib (@mazizsyafiq) September 23, 2025

Apple has not yet responded to the latest concerns about the iPhone 17’s durability.

Earlier it was reported that global sales of Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro would begin on September 19. The launch took place as scheduled.