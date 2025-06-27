WHO chief welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, says agency to join nuclear emergency drill

"WHO welcomes the ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we hope it holds," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing in Geneva.

He said Iran has reported more than 600 deaths and 5,000 injuries, while Israel reported 28 deaths and over 3,200 injuries amid the latest hostilities.

Between June 13 and 25, WHO documented 14 attacks on health services—nine in Israel and five in Iran—which led to casualties among health workers and disrupted medical care, he said.

"WHO will continue to work with Israel and Iran, including monitoring radiological and nuclear risks," Tedros said.

Additionally, he highlighted WHO's participation this week in a nuclear emergency exercise organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The joint drill aimed to "test emergency preparedness and response capacities and identify areas in need of improvement," he said.

At the same briefing, Tedros also addressed ongoing efforts to understand the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the virus "continues to evolve, it continues to kill, and millions of people continue to live with post-COVID-19 condition, or long-COVID."

He announced the release of a new report by the WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), which will be released later on Friday, but said limited data access, particularly from China, is impeding conclusions.

"All hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak," he said, urging countries to share relevant information openly to help prevent future pandemics.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Friday announced the completion of evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Israel and Iran.