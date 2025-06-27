Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its nationals from Middle East

The Kazakhstani embassies in Israel and Egypt evacuated 37 people, including 13 residents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, on June 25.

Those safely landed in Kazakhstan via the Cairo-Shymkent flight operated by SCAT Airlines on June 26. As of today, 103 people have been evacuated from Israel. 233 evacuees had left Iran with the assistance of Kazakhstani embassies in Tehran, Ashgabat, Baku and Yerevan, since the escalation in the region. Of them, 135 left via Turkmenistan, 25 via Azerbaijan, 73 via Armenia, said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

On June 24-27, up to 1,900 Kazakhstani nationals were returned home from Qatar and the UAE with the support of the country’s diplomatic missions.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry extended sincere gratitude to the authorities of Iran, Israel, Turkmenistan, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the UAE and Qatar for prompt assistance and constructive work to ensure safe return of Kazakhstani nationals.

It was noted that Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry and embassies continue monitoring the situation in the region round-the-clock and provide necessary consular assistance to the citizens.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan's air company Air Astana resumed flights to the Middle East.