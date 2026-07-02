WHO calls for stronger earthquake-ready health systems

The conference, hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe and the Government of Türkiye, brought together around 200 participants, including eight health ministers from the WHO African, European, Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions.

The meeting took place in Istanbul, one of the most earthquake-prone cities in the WHO European Region. Scientists estimate a 40-60% chance that the city could be affected by a magnitude 7 or stronger earthquake in the coming decades due to activity along the North Anatolian Fault beneath the Sea of Marmara.

Participants discussed measures to improve the resilience of hospitals and healthcare systems, emphasizing that earthquakes remain the deadliest natural hazard worldwide.

WHO officials stressed that seismic risks extend well beyond Türkiye. Large parts of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, fall within zones of very high seismic hazard. The organization warned that a major earthquake in the region could have cross-border consequences, particularly in densely populated areas such as the Fergana Valley, shared by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge said recent earthquakes, including the deadly quake in Venezuela, underscore the urgency of strengthening health systems before disasters occur.

"Earthquakes come without warning. In cities like Istanbul and Naples, and across much of Central Asia, millions of people live, work and receive care in buildings that would not survive a major earthquake," he said, adding that hospitals must remain operational to save lives during emergencies.

Delegates also reviewed lessons learned from the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria on February 6, 2023. The disaster claimed 53,697 lives in Türkiye, injured more than 107,000 people, and forced the evacuation of more than 3.5 million residents. At least 15 hospitals were damaged, underscoring the vulnerability of health infrastructure during major disasters.

WHO coordinated the deployment of 39 emergency medical teams from 22 countries to support Türkiye's response, marking the largest deployment of emergency medical teams in the history of the WHO European Region.

Conference participants agreed that protecting health systems requires investment before disasters strike. A joint outcome statement calls on countries to construct new hospitals and clinics in line with seismic safety standards, retrofit existing healthcare facilities, ensure backup supplies of electricity and water, maintain trained emergency medical teams ready for rapid deployment, and regularly test emergency response plans through simulation exercises.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and the WHO had discussed expanding cooperation in primary healthcare and health system resilience to advance the regional agenda for Central Asia.