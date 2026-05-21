Kazakhstan and WHO discuss expanding cooperation in primary healthcare and health-system resilience

The parties discussed key areas for further cooperation, including developing primary healthcare, strengthening health system resilience, advancing the regional agenda for Central Asia, and expanding practical collaboration between Kazakhstan’s medical institutions and international partners.

The Kazakh Healthcare Minister thanked WHO leadership for its continued support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives and separately highlighted the WHO chief’s participation in the Regional Environmental Summit held in Astana this April.

One of the central topics of the talks was the further development of the Global Coalition of Countries on Primary Health Care. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to continue promoting the coalition as an international platform for political dialogue, exchange of experience, and support for primary healthcare reforms.

“For Kazakhstan, it is essential that primary healthcare remains at the center of the global health agenda. We view the development of the Global Coalition of Countries on Primary Health Care as a practical mechanism to strengthen health system resilience and improve access to medical services for the population,” Akmaral Alnazarova said.

The meeting also covered the establishment of the Coalition Secretariat at the Salidat Kairbekova National Scientific Center for Health Development in Astana, as well as the expansion of partnerships between medical institutions within the WHO Twinning Partnerships for Improvement initiative.

The Kazakh side presented proposals to expand cooperation with leading national medical centers, including projects in primary healthcare, cardiology, cardiac surgery, tuberculosis and pulmonary medicine, and infectious disease security.

Special attention was also given to further developing the WHO European Centre for Primary Health Care in Almaty, which has become one of the key international platforms for promoting primary healthcare approaches in the WHO European Region.

The parties also discussed implementing the Roadmap for Health and Well-being Support in Central Asia for 2026-2030, as well as preparations for the 2028 anniversary events marking the 50th anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the 10th anniversary of the Astana Declaration.

The Kazakh Healthcare Minister also noted WHO’s support in helping Kazakhstan reach the third level of maturity in medicines regulation – the first among CIS countries and the fourth in the WHO European Region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and to implementing joint public health initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan, for the first time in the history of the World Health Assembly (WHA), assumed the chairmanship of Committee A, one of the Assembly’s two principal committees that address major global health policy issues.