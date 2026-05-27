White House turns into historic fight night venue as UFC arena rises on South Lawn

The event, titled UFC Freedom 250, is scheduled for June 14, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. UFC is expected to spend around $60 million on the project.

Last month, Trump told reporters that the venue would have seating for 4,500 fans near the octagon, while another 50,000 to 100,000 spectators would be able to watch the fights on “giant screens” set up on the Ellipse Park south of the White House.

US President Donald Trump previously mentioned wanting to host a UFC event “right outside the front door of the White House.”

Construction has begun at the White House for UFC Freedom 250 🇺🇸 #UFCWhiteHouse



SUNDAY | June 14 on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/ImZK1RgOY1 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 26, 2026

Six fights are expected to take place during the event, including two championship bouts. Brazil’s Alex Pereira will face France’s Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title, and Georgia’s Ilia Topuria is set to fight interim champion Justin Gaethje in a lightweight showdown.

While the White House has previously hosted sporting and entertainment events, the UFC show will mark the first professional sports event ever held on its grounds.

The American president considers the UFC president a close ally and views UFC fans as an important part of his political base.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UFC would spend up to $60 million to stage a historic fight card on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.