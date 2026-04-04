White House requests record defense funding

According to Al Jazeera, the proposed funding would mark the largest in U.S. history, significantly exceeding the previous year’s figures.

The request envisages an increase in Pentagon spending of around 40% compared to the current fiscal year.

It is noted that the proposal includes funding for the Department of Defense, nuclear programs, and other security-related areas.

The budget proposal is advisory in nature and will be considered by Congress, which makes the final decision on funding levels.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down.