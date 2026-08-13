White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to leave post

In a post on Truth Social on August 13, Trump said he understood and respected Leavitt’s decision.

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party," Trump said, adding that they would work to “defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

Trump praised Leavitt as a “real leader” in the White House and said she had done a “phenomenal job” fighting for “Justice, Liberty, and Freedom” since 2018, including during his 2024 reelection campaign.

He also described Leavitt as one of the best White House press secretaries in the history of the office and thanked her for her work.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump signed an order to cut routine childhood vaccine recommendations.