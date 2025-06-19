White House announces third extension for social media platform TikTok

The White House announced yesterday, noting that this will be the third extension granted to the Chinese social platform since Trump took office. The federal law requiring the sale or blocking of the app for national security reasons would have gone into effect the day before the president's inauguration, last January.

“The president does not want TikTok to be taken down,” White House spokeswoman said Karoline Leavitt, stressing the goal of “making sure the deal gets done and American users’ data stays safe.” Trump, who has repeatedly said he has “a soft spot for TikTok,” said he was confident a group of buyers would take over the U.S. operations of the app owned by Chinese giant ByteDance.

